GUNSBY, SR., JAMES
James Gunsby, Sr., 60, passed away on February 23, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Katrina Gunsby, Latrice Gunsby-Morman (Tyrone), and Kim Cox; son, Courtney Myhand; daughter-n-law, Ashley Gunsby; 15 grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Gunsby, Joanne Gunsby, Gwendolyn Leverette, and Debra Carree (Harry); brothers, Johnny Gunsby and Joseph Gunsby; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Gunsby will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 2251 NW 2nd St., Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019