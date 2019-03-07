Home

JAMES GUNSBY Sr.

JAMES GUNSBY Sr. Obituary
GUNSBY, SR., JAMES
James Gunsby, Sr., 60, passed away on February 23, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Katrina Gunsby, Latrice Gunsby-Morman (Tyrone), and Kim Cox; son, Courtney Myhand; daughter-n-law, Ashley Gunsby; 15 grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Gunsby, Joanne Gunsby, Gwendolyn Leverette, and Debra Carree (Harry); brothers, Johnny Gunsby and Joseph Gunsby; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Gunsby will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 2251 NW 2nd St., Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
