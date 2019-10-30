|
|
ALTMAN, JAMES H
James Harold Altman, affectionately known as 'Poppy', passed away on Monday, October 21st, 2019 following an extended illness. James was born on February 2, 1937 in Wauchula, FL, the son of the late Lamar Altman and the late Myrtle Cumbee Altman.
He grew up in Hardee County FL, working with his parents at their feed store. James served with the Marines in the Armed Forces, later retiring as a plumbing salesman. His passions were gardening, golf and football. During his young adult years, he loved working with the PTO and Booster Clubs in his children's school districts. He helped rebuild Anthony Baseball Park and was active in creating the Stan Toole Memorial Stadium in Sparr FL. He lived in and around Ocala FL most of his entire adult life and came to Douglas GA to live with his family in 2013, before passing away at home with loved ones surrounding him.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Myrtle; his wife, Barbara; his son, Gregg and sister, Gail.
His survivors include: daughter, Tracy (John) Davis; step son, Jimmy Gilleon; Eight grandchildren: Travis (Brandy) Davis, Timmy (Kelley) Davis, Desirae (Justin) Jackson, Jared Kelley, Stormy (Justin) Day, Amanda (Shane) Brown and Kymber (Matt) Wilkinson; Ethan Gilleon plus 22 great-grandchildren; Several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Special friends: Kristi Ruelas, Tracy Cosenza, Miranda Vickers, and Kemya Sandifer; Hospice Cares nurses of Ocilla GA and Rescare of Tifton GA.
Graveside services will be held on November 16, 2019, 11:30am at Carver Church Cemetery in Douglas GA with Troy Tirrell officiating. The
family will receive friends at Carver Baptist Church Social Hall immediately following graveside services.
Reflection Cremation &
Funeral Service of Tifton GA is in charge of cremation.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019