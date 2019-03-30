Home

James Harold Robinson

James Harold Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON,
JAMES HAROLD
James Harold Robinson, 93, of Ocala passed on March 23, 2019. He was an Estimator with State Farm for 28 years and enjoyed golfing. He enlisted in the US Navy on June 30, 1943 and served for three and a half years. Receiving an American Area Campaign Medal, Euro-American- Mid East Area Campaign Medal (1 Star) Asiatic Pacific area campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a World War II Victory Medal.
James is preceded in death by his parents; and one great grandchild.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Shirley Anne Robinson; daughters, Joyce Mitchell(Reed) and Terran Brown (Lee); five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
