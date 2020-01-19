|
|
CASEY, JAMES J. (JJ)
James J. (JJ) Casey was born on September 27, 1940 to James Murphy and Ruth Casey in Eufaula, Al and died on Jan 8, 2019 after an extended illness. He moved to Avon Park, FL in 1942. He served in the US Marine Corp, was the past Worshipful Master of the Poinciana Masonic Lodge in Avon Park and was an avid cattleman. He worked for the Avon Park Correctional Institution. He left APCI and became a residential builder in Highlands County until he moved to McIntosh, FL in 1990 where he worked at Marion CI. His career with the State of Florida spanned 35 yrs, from Avon Park to Gainesville to Tallahassee as Maint and Const. Supt. He retired in 2007 and moved back to McIntosh in 2012. He spent his last days on his cattle ranch in Avon Park.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia A (Patti) Casey; three sons, James (Clermont), Brian (Ocala), Chad (Sebring); two daughters, Andrea Kopta (Kansas), Debbie Richards (Avon Park); one stepdaughter, Tammy Anderson (Ocala); several grandchildren and many friends throughout the state of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Helen; and his grandson, Jacob James Casey (Ocala).
He was laid to rest on January 10, 2020 in the Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020