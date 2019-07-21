|
|
FLAHERTY, JAMES J. (JIM)
James J. Flaherty (Jim), of Parkertown, New Jersey, passed away at his home in Florida, July 01, 2019 at the age of 76.
Born on December 5, 1942 in Hoboken, New Jersey, he grew up in Parkertown, New Jersey and lived there until moving to Florida in 2000.
He is predeceased by his parents, Jeanne E. Flaherty (Shambler) and James J. Flaherty Sr.
Jim loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, and brother.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 45 years, two sons, James J. Flaherty III and Brian P. Flaherty, sister, Nancy E. Flaherty, and a grandson, James L. Flaherty, of Tuckerton, New Jersey.
As per Jim's request there will be no services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019