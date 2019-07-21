Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. (JIM) FLAHERTY


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. (JIM) FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, JAMES J. (JIM)
James J. Flaherty (Jim), of Parkertown, New Jersey, passed away at his home in Florida, July 01, 2019 at the age of 76.
Born on December 5, 1942 in Hoboken, New Jersey, he grew up in Parkertown, New Jersey and lived there until moving to Florida in 2000.
He is predeceased by his parents, Jeanne E. Flaherty (Shambler) and James J. Flaherty Sr.
Jim loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, and brother.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 45 years, two sons, James J. Flaherty III and Brian P. Flaherty, sister, Nancy E. Flaherty, and a grandson, James L. Flaherty, of Tuckerton, New Jersey.
As per Jim's request there will be no services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.