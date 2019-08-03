|
LEWIS, JAMES KEMP
James Kemp Lewis, 73, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family at home in Ocala, FL.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter Sherri; granddaughters, Alexis and Shawna; and great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Isaac and Asher.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Marion County. Thank you! A memorial service will be held in honor of Jim at Beit Hallel Messianic Synagogue (at Living Waters Church) 11 am with a fellowship to immediately follow at the family home. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471(352)537-8111. Please sign James's online guestbook at www.robertsfunerals.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019