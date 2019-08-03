Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES KEMP LEWIS

Add a Memory
JAMES KEMP LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, JAMES KEMP
James Kemp Lewis, 73, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family at home in Ocala, FL.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter Sherri; granddaughters, Alexis and Shawna; and great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Isaac and Asher.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Marion County. Thank you! A memorial service will be held in honor of Jim at Beit Hallel Messianic Synagogue (at Living Waters Church) 11 am with a fellowship to immediately follow at the family home. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471(352)537-8111. Please sign James's online guestbook at www.robertsfunerals.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
Download Now