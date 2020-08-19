LIVINGSTON, JR., JAMES L.

Ocklawaha - James L. Livingston, Jr., long time resident of the Ocklawaha area, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hospice of Marion County.

Born in 1937 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, James was a twenty-year service man in the US Navy who honorably retired in 1974.

James was predeceased by his wife of fifty years, Loretta. Both enjoyed owning Ma Barkers Hideaway Tavern in Ocklawaha.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Werner, Sherry Richardson, Terry Livingston, Karen Livingston, and Joanna Pheil (Scott); his sons, Scott Livingston, and Keith Livingston (Lynette). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

James was laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.



