PEARE, JAMES LAWRENCE
James Lawrence Peare, 62, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on February 17, 2019.
Jim was preceded by his loving parents, William and Dorothy Simonds; sister, Beth Credit; and brother, Martin Peare.
Jim proudly served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979. Jim was a jack-of-all trades who loved working with his hands and worked for several years with the Marion County School Board. Additionally, he was a writer, painter, avid reader, and a devoted patron of the arts.
James is survived by his loving wife, Diane Myers; children, Ryan (Zara) Peare, Kaylyn Bhase; sister, Mary Dauphinais; brothers, Michael (Eva) Simonds, Mark (Dale) Simonds, Hale (Lorna) Simonds, and Mark Peare.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bella Cucina inside Oak Run. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to Hospice of Marion County to honor his life and legacy. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala 352-236-7813.
