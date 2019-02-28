Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
JAMES LEE MILLS Obituary
MILLS, JAMES LEE
Deacon James Lee Mills, 73, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on February 22, 2019.
Wake services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Beulah M.B.C. from 5-7pm. Deacon Mills Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11am at Beulah M.B.C., 11732 Illinois Street Dunnellon, FL. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mr. Ernest Mills, 20708 West Mckinney Ave. Dunnellon, FL to form the cortege at 10:15am.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
