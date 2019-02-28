|
|
MILLS, JAMES LEE
Deacon James Lee Mills, 73, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on February 22, 2019.
Wake services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Beulah M.B.C. from 5-7pm. Deacon Mills Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11am at Beulah M.B.C., 11732 Illinois Street Dunnellon, FL. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mr. Ernest Mills, 20708 West Mckinney Ave. Dunnellon, FL to form the cortege at 10:15am. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019