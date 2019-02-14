|
OLIVER, SR., JAMES LEE
Ocala - James Lee, Oliver, Sr. 90, passed away February 7, 2019.
Life Celebration for Bishop Oliver will be held on Saturday. February 16, 2019, 11:00am at Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center, 5105 N. US Highway 441, Ocala, Florida. Elder Otis Oliver will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be on Friday from Noon until 5pm. A wake service will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday at 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Highway Bible Christian Church of God, 104 SW 20th Avenue, Ocala, Florida at 10:00am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Bishop Oliver was preceded in death by wife, Mary Thompson Oliver; children, Judith A. Martin, Jimmy C. Robinson, Sr., Mary L. Jackson (Sam), Minister Mary J. Barber (Bishop Lonnie), and James L. Oliver, Jr.
To continue and cherish the legacy of Bishop Oliver are children, Moses Oliver (Margaret), Chicago, IL, Pastor Claudette Oliver Stevenson, Pastor Deloris E. Vickers (Bishop Bobby), Elder Otis Oliver, Sr. (Sharon) all of Ocala, Florida and H. Pearl Hutchinson, Gainesville, Florida; sister, Mrs. Willestene Williams; sister-in-laws, Jeanette Oliver, Tommie Lee Oliver and Ellen Rivers; adopted children, Karita Robinson (Pastor Charles), Cathy Jones (Collis) and Minister Evelyn Parker; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019