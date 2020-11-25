James Martin

Ocala - JAMES MARTIN 75 of Ocala, passed away on November 16th. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Betty Martin, children; Margery, Brittany, Monica, Anthony and James Martin; 13 grandchildren; sister Georgia Ruth Martin; brothers, Johnnie Martin and Tony Martin and a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 28th at 12 PM at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 19976 SW 110th PL Dunnellon, FL 34432. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. No viewing after the Eulogy. To attend services you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store