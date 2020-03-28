|
|
PASTEUR, JAMES MASON
James Mason Pasteur passed from this life Sunday, March 22, 2020 having lived all of his 98 years in Anthony, Florida. He was born September 10, 1921 to George D. Pasteur, Sr. and Katherine (Kate) Hillman Pasteur.
He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Juanita VanDyke Pasteur; and also his brothers, George D., Jr., Marion, and Allen Pasteur, Mike Zimmerman; their cousin-brother and a great grandchild, Ember Johnston.
A regionally renowned cowboy and cattleman, he was an honorary lifetime member of Florida
Cattleman's Association having served (in name only) as its local president for one year. He was a member for over 60 years of the Marston Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Fort McCoy.
He leaves four children, Jimmy (Diane) Carter, Kathy (Seaborn 'Buddy') Pennington, Crawford 'Doc' (Georgia 'Bunny') Pasteur, and Martha Varney; as well as 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Due to the novel-Corona virus outbreak, a private, family service was held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Anthony Cemetery. A celebration of life is expected to be scheduled for the community to tell the many stories for which Mr. Pasteur is famous when these restrictions are lifted. All arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home. Reverend Buddy Pennington officiating.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020