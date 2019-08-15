Home

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church
906 NW 9th Ave.
Ocala, FL
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
2240 NE 86th Lane
Anthony, FL
James Maximillion Farmer Obituary
FARMER,
JAMES MAXIMILLION
James Maximillion Farmer, 80, passed away on August 7, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Barbara 'Maxine' Farmer, James Farmer (Castella), Theresa Farmer-Woods (Phillip), Tangela Cain, Ronald Lane (Cynthia), and Ronnie Lane; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Farmer Pullings and Mildred McKeever (Nathaniel); brothers, Maurice Pullings, Derrick Oliver, and Nathaniel Gillum (Kim); and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Life Celebration for Mr. Farmer will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 2240 NE 86th Lane Anthony, FL 32617. Viewing will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 32668. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
