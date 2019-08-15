|
FARMER,
JAMES MAXIMILLION
James Maximillion Farmer, 80, passed away on August 7, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Barbara 'Maxine' Farmer, James Farmer (Castella), Theresa Farmer-Woods (Phillip), Tangela Cain, Ronald Lane (Cynthia), and Ronnie Lane; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Farmer Pullings and Mildred McKeever (Nathaniel); brothers, Maurice Pullings, Derrick Oliver, and Nathaniel Gillum (Kim); and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Life Celebration for Mr. Farmer will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 2240 NE 86th Lane Anthony, FL 32617. Viewing will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 32668. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019