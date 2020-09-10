JAMES MORRIS

MORRIS, JAMES

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

James Christopher Anthony Morris, 47, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020.

He is survived by his loving mother, Linda L. Morris Everett (Bruce); siblings, Charity Morris-Chamberlain (Paul), Julie Walsh (Jim), Robert Everett (Andrea), Heather Everett, and Mary Everett; along with his many nieces and nephews, Dylan C. Morris, Brooke D. Chamberlain, Matt Walsh (Kira, Caius, Ari), Bryce, Tommy, Hailee, Marcus, Chloe, Amanda, Kali, Nathan, and Cash, James also had many friends and coworkers that were more like extended family.

