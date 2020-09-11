JAMES MORRIS

MORRIS, JAMES

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

James Christopher Anthony Morris born on February 2, 1973 in Goshen, IN, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Ocala, FL.

James is preceded in death by his father; Dennis A. Morris; grandparents; various family; and his beloved pets.

He is survived by his mother, Linda L. Morris Everett (Bruce); siblings, Charity Morris-Chamberlain (Paul), Julie Walsh (Jim), Robert Everett (Andrea), Heather Everett, and Mary Everett; along with his many nieces and nephews, Dylan C. Morris, Brooke D. Chamberlain, Matt Walsh (Kira, Caius, Ari), Bryce, Tommy, Hailee, Marcus, Chloe, Amanda, Kali, Nathan, and Cash, James also had many friends and coworkers that were more like extended family.



