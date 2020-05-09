IHLE, JAMES P.

James Peter Ihle, age 72, of Fort McCoy, Florida passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. Born 1948 in Staten Island, New York to Vincent and Emily Ihle, he was one of 12 children. He met his wife Reneé and was married in 1983 before moving to Fort McCoy, Florida in June of 1990. He was employed as a Carpenter for most of his career. He was an avid fisherman for many years, and was very proud of his award winning Japanese Chins.

Wife, Reneé; brother, Bob; and sister, Terry, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his nine siblings, Bill, Tom, Vince, Janet, Ken, Joe, Betty, John, Ray; six children, Elizabeth, Adam, Amber, Desiré, Ingrid, and James II; 12 grandchildren, Rachael, Angelina, Analise, Hannah, Alex, Grace, Katie, Jacob, Charleigh, Tyler, Sarah, and Malka; two great-grandchildren, Vivian, and Gracie.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date due to the current restrictions.



