REMSIK, JAMES R.
James R. Remsik, 74, of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home in Ocala. James was a native of Madison, Wisconsin and moved to this area in 2004.
James is survived by his wife, Christi Remsik with whom he shared a 50 year relationship; brother-in-law, Richard Hake; sister-in-law, Irene Remsik; daughters, Cathi (Scott) Hart, Samantha (Michael) Dong; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Remsik; sons, John (Tina) Remsik, Richard (Gaelle Kane) Remsik, James (Jenifer) Remsik, Jr., Matthew Remsik; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. James was a loving father, husband, and grandfather.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Eva Remsik; brother, John Remsik; brother, Arnie Remsik; sister, Eileen (Richard) Hake; sister, Claudia 'Tina' (Charles) Remsik; son, Mark Remsik.
He worked as a mechanic for Madison Metro Transit for 30 years and through that experience became active in the union before becoming a union steward with Teamsters Local 695. James enjoyed racing both behind the wheel and in the pit area. Competing in the four-cylinder International division at Columbus 151 and Jefferson Speedways he earned a track championship in 1988 before giving up the driver's seat to his kids. After relocating to Florida he found a new racing family at Bubba Raceway Park. He set an example for all by always being willing to lend a hand when asked or when he felt he had something to offer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Spanish Palms Clubhouse, 625 NE 65th PL, Ocala, Florida 34470. An event for family and friends in Wisconsin will be planned for a few months from today. Family members and friends may leave online condolences at
www.hiers-baxley.net.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020