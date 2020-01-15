Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spanish Palms Clubhouse
625 NE 65th PL
Ocala, FL
View Map
JAMES R. REMSIK Obituary
James R. Remsik, 74, of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home in Ocala. James was a native of Madison, Wisconsin and moved to this area in 2004.
James is survived by his wife, Christi Remsik with whom he shared a 50 year relationship; brother-in-law, Richard Hake; sister-in-law, Irene Remsik; daughters, Cathi (Scott) Hart, Samantha (Michael) Dong; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Remsik; sons, John (Tina) Remsik, Richard (Gaelle Kane) Remsik, James (Jenifer) Remsik, Jr., Matthew Remsik; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. James was a loving father, husband, and grandfather.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Eva Remsik; brother, John Remsik; brother, Arnie Remsik; sister, Eileen (Richard) Hake; sister, Claudia 'Tina' (Charles) Remsik; son, Mark Remsik.
He worked as a mechanic for Madison Metro Transit for 30 years and through that experience became active in the union before becoming a union steward with Teamsters Local 695. James enjoyed racing both behind the wheel and in the pit area. Competing in the four-cylinder International division at Columbus 151 and Jefferson Speedways he earned a track championship in 1988 before giving up the driver's seat to his kids. After relocating to Florida he found a new racing family at Bubba Raceway Park. He set an example for all by always being willing to lend a hand when asked or when he felt he had something to offer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Spanish Palms Clubhouse, 625 NE 65th PL, Ocala, Florida 34470. An event for family and friends in Wisconsin will be planned for a few months from today. Family members and friends may leave online condolences at
www.hiers-baxley.net.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
