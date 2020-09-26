James Ronal Clark

Ocala - James Ronal Clark, 98, passed into the arms of our Lord on September 23, 2020.

He was born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky on June 19, 1922 to James Albert Clark and Dora Ethel (Pennington) Clark. He was one of 14 children and was preceded in death by his parents, all 13 of his siblings, and a grandson, Benjamin Clark.

He was married to Mattie Arlene (Bybee) Clark for 63 years. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2010. They had 3 children, Joe Clark, and wife Barbara; Ronna Cleveland and husband Tom, both from Ocala; and Jim Clark and wife Laurie from Daytona Beach. He had 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He served in WWII as an Anti-Aircraft Gunner guarding the Panama Canal for 26 months and spent 13 months guarding a forward air base on the Galapagos Islands.

He retired as a Millwright from the Chrysler Corporation, Indianapolis Electrical Plant in 1983 after 30 years of service and moved to Ocala. He loved to fish, hunt, and tinker in his workshop. He was a member of the Whitestown Indiana Masonic Lodge for 62 years.

He was one of the first volunteers for the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and spent several years helping to build the park into the showplace it is today.

Services will be held at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans Park in Mr. Clark's name is appreciated.



