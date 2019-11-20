|
SENKO, JAMES (JIM)
James (Jim) Paul Senko, age 79, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala, FL.
He was born May 6, 1940 in Flint, Michigan. He graduated from Ft Lauderdale High School in 1958, attended Florida State University, served his country in the Army and married Mary Rickey Senko on November 24, 1965. He worked in finance until he retired in 2006.
He loved to spend time at the gun range, grow tomatoes, and play with his dog, Lacy. Jim especially loved to travel to many places around the world with his sweetheart. He was a devoted husband and a true gentleman to the end. He will be missed by family and many friends, but especially by the love of his life, Mary.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Senko; his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Derek Gamradt; his daughter, Julie Senko; and grandsons Chase, Connor and Trevor Gamradt.
A celebration of his life will be held at Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th Street, Ocala, FL on
Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 AM. A gathering to share remembrances and refreshments will follow at the church as well. If led, memorial donations can be made to the or the .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019