JAMES SHACKLEFORD JR. Obituary
Mr. James Shackleford, Jr. 53, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 10, 2019.
He is survived by a loving wife of 40 yrs, Nichelle Mazyck; daughters, Santana Shackleford and Jamie Shackleford; one son, Semaj Shackleford; and three grandchildren.
The services for Mr. Shackleford will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11am at Woodland Church Of Christ, 1921 Northeast 35th Street Ocala, FL. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 17, 2019
