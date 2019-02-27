|
COCHRAN, JR.,
JAMES T. (J.T.)
James T. Cochran, Jr. (J.T.) passed away February 25, 2019 at the age of 87.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda; his sister, Marie Cochran Strange of Chiefland; his daughter, Ann Cochran Dubaj, her husband, Stan; a son, Clifford Cochran and his wife, Jamie; a stepson, Ronald Dean and his wife, Wendy; and a stepson, Larry Scott Brown and his fiancée, Anita. He has nine grandchildren, Tiffany Dubaj Caliguire and her partner, Dakota, Cody Dubaj, Emily Cochran Wright and her partner, Chris, Christian Cochran, Catherine Cochran, Jake Dean, Natalie Dean, Alex Brown, and Kaitlyn Brown.
He was a navy veteran, worked at Florida Seed and Feed, and retired to Chiefland to farm. He enjoyed his family, church, RVing, and the beautiful nature in his Chiefland country home.
A grave side service will be held at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Ocala at 10:00am on Friday, March 1, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland, FL. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Suncoast Hospice in Seminole, FL at suncoasthospice.org or call (727)467-7423.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019