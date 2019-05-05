Home

MCGINNIS, JAMES T.
James T. McGinnis, 76, of Ocala passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. James was born in Eccles, West Virginia to Hubert and Agnes McGinnis. He moved to this area from Elgin, IL in 2002. James was a carpenter for 55 years and was very proud of being a carpenter for the Union. He was a member of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters. James' hobbies included riding his motorcycle and motorcycle runs, hunting and fishing He loved the outdoors and traveling. He was a family man and loved family reunions and playing tricks on his family and friends. He was known for having fun and always living life to the fullest.
James is survived by his wife, Donna Vitale, Ocala, FL; sons, Shawn (Nicole) McGinnis, Bartlett, IL, Daniel 'DJ' McGinnis, Schaumburg, IL; step-sons, Daniel Byler, Oceanside, CA, David (Micah Bishop) Battenfield, San Francisco, CA; step-daughter, Deanna (Mike Sanford) Byler, Ocala, FL; brothers, Ronald McGinnis, Casselberry, FL, John McGinnis, Orlando, FL; sister, Nancy (Brad) Malcolm, Winter Park, FL.; and his three grandchildren, Zachary, Natalie, and Chase, all of Bartlett, IL; and step-grandson, Maxwell Battenfield, San Francisco, CA.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald McGinnis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County.Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019
