Or Copy this URL to Share

TERRY, JR., JAMES

James Terry, Jr., 68, passed away on July 29, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories children, James Williams, Latiticia Terry, Trasheka Moore, and James Terry III; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Jeanette Lucky, Barbara Cabaris, Carolyn James, Patsy Freitag, Laura Lester, Robert Terry, Ernest Terry, Daryl Terry, Kenneth Jackson, Vergil Richardson, and Kelvin Terry; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Terry will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00p.m. in Chestnut Cemetery. Due Covid-19 a mask must be worn, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store