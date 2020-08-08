TERRY, JR., JAMES

James Terry, Jr., 68, passed away on July 29, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories children, James Williams, Latiticia Terry, Trasheka Moore, and James Terry III; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Jeanette Lucky, Barbara Cabaris, Carolyn James, Patsy Freitag, Laura Lester, Robert Terry, Ernest Terry, Daryl Terry, Kenneth Jackson, Vergil Richardson, and Kelvin Terry; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Terry will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00p.m. in Chestnut Cemetery. Due Covid-19 a mask must be worn, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store