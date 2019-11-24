|
|
LOVELL, JAMES WALTER
Citra - James Walter 'Mac' Lovell, 89, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1930 in Sparr, Florida to Tom and Alsa Lovell. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1949. In his early years, he worked with his father on the family farm. He then worked for Standard Oil and retired from Certified Grocers. He attended Unity Baptist Church. He loved driving the tractor and fishing. Everyone who knew him will remember the many fishing stories and his gift of never meeting a stranger.
He is preceded by his brother, Allen Lovell; and daughter, Brenda Lovell Yeargan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Polly Lovell; daughter, Sharon Mears (David) and Sister in Law Betty Lovell; son in law, Robert Yeargan; three grandchildren, Megan, Bobby Mac and Dave (Jamie); and one great grandchild, Kennedy. He has a large loving family that includes cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Unity Baptist Church, 1290 NE 100 St, Anthony, FL. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will follow after the service to Anthony Cemetery. Pastor Samuel Clements will be officiating the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sparr Methodist Church food bank and Hospice of Marion County or a .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019