MUHLBAIER,
JAMES (JIM) WILLIAM
James (Jim) William Muhlbaier, 92, born January 3, 1928 in Swedesboro, New Jersey to Sebastian Muhlbaier and Dorothy O'Brien Muhlbaier, passed away January 8, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. Jim was a retired US Army officer and a retired school teacher. He was an active member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Ina; and his brothers, Sebastian, Norman, Charles (Pat) and Vernon (Anna).
Jim is survived by his daughters, Patricia, Catherine, Jeanne (George) and Judy; four grandchildren; his brothers, Jack and Howard, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17TH Street, Ocala, Florida 34471 with Father Patrick J. Sheedy officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Jim will receive military honors in recognition to his faithful service to a Grateful Nation. Arrangements are entrusted to Robert's Funeral Homes, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471. (352) 732-9944. To offer condolences and express words of comfort plase visit Jim's Memorial Page at
www.Robertsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020