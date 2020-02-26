Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES WOOD Obituary
WOOD, JAMES
Evinston - James 'Billy' William Wood, 87, passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1932, in Evinston, FL to Robert and Cathline Wood. Billy was a 58 year Mason and Past Master of the Micanopy Lodge #29 and Pastor of Grand Lake Community Church. Billy served in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Deputy Sheriff for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Josephine Wood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Wood; sons, Billy Wood, Jr. (B.J) and Alan Wood (Nicole); daughters, Linda Marsh (Joe) and Robbin Wood (Jeannette); brother, Edward Wood; six grandchildren, Alicia Wood, James W. Wood III, Wood Marsh, Avyn Marsh, Allilee Wood, Lainey Wood; and great-granddaughter, Ela Marsh.
A service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at The Church at Triple Cross: 20736 NW 100th Ave Road, Micanopy, FL. Pastor Norman Edwards will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow after the service to McIntosh Cemetery, McIntosh, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church at Triple Cross. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -