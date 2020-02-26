|
WOOD, JAMES
Evinston - James 'Billy' William Wood, 87, passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1932, in Evinston, FL to Robert and Cathline Wood. Billy was a 58 year Mason and Past Master of the Micanopy Lodge #29 and Pastor of Grand Lake Community Church. Billy served in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Deputy Sheriff for the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Josephine Wood.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Wood; sons, Billy Wood, Jr. (B.J) and Alan Wood (Nicole); daughters, Linda Marsh (Joe) and Robbin Wood (Jeannette); brother, Edward Wood; six grandchildren, Alicia Wood, James W. Wood III, Wood Marsh, Avyn Marsh, Allilee Wood, Lainey Wood; and great-granddaughter, Ela Marsh.
A service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at The Church at Triple Cross: 20736 NW 100th Ave Road, Micanopy, FL. Pastor Norman Edwards will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow after the service to McIntosh Cemetery, McIntosh, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church at Triple Cross. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020