TAIT, JANE ELIZABETH

Jane Elizabeth Tait, 70, of Ocala, FL passed away March 25, 2019. She was born in Barre, VT and moved to Ocala eight years ago. Jane graduated from Montpelier High School, attended Colby College in Maine, studied overseas in Paris, and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1971. She worked at Sprague Electric in Barre for 13 years, and then in the Pension Department at National Life of Vermont in Montpelier for 25 years. She and Jim retired in 2011 as snowbirds splitting their time between Barre and Ocala, Florida. Jane enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James; daughters, Jennifer Loraine Johnson (Todd) of Milton, VT and Laura Anne Campbell of Durham, NC; brother, Bryan Cerutti (Donna) of Ocala; sisters, Martha Howe (Robert) of Shrewsbury, MA and Diane Root (Mark) of Enfield, NH; grandchildren, Paige and Camryn Johnson, Isaac and Jacob Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Derek J. Campbell.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Laura's 'Go Fund Me' account in Jane's Name: https://www.gofundme.com/laura-campbell-medical-recovery. There will be a Celebration of Jane's Life in both Ocala and Vermont at later dates yet to be determined. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813