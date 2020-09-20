GEER, JANE HOEFERJane Hoefer Geer, was born in Dixon, Illinois on October 24, 1919 and passed away on September 10, 2020.She graduated from Dixon High School in 1937 and from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois in 1941 with degrees in English and Music. After teaching for one year at the State Girls School in St. Charles, Illinois she joined the army. She was a member of the Second Women's Officer Class in the Women's Army Corps (WAC), attaining the rank of Captain, serving from 1942 to 1946. She was a company commander of the Medical Detachment at Camp Pickett, VA., head of WAC training for the Third Army with Headquarters in Baltimore, MD. Her final assignment was Assistant to the Commandant of the Chemical Warfare School at Edgewood Arsenal, MD. The following year she was employed as a social worker at the State Mental Hospital in Manteno, IL. She married James Robert Geer (whom she met at Edgewood Arsenal) on June 28, 1947. They lived in several cities in the south. They traveled extensively, visiting 61 countries and 53 islands.Jane was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Ocala. She volunteered many hours for many years at the Ocala Civic Theater.Jane was preceded in death by both parents, Irving Burton Hoefer and Maude Burns Hoefer and husband, James in 1993.She is survived by her daughter, Barbara G. Fusia Snellville, GA; son, James Robert Geer, Jr., (husband, Randall E. Fields), New York, granddaughter, Brittany F. (George) Larsen, Aiken, SC; grandson, Michael E. (Miranda) Fusia, Monroe, GA, great grandson, George Larsen, IV, and great granddaughters, Evie and Lydia Fusia.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ocala Civic Theater or a Veteran's organization of your choice.A Visitation Gathering was held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home in Ocala, Florida.Interment will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband James. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel East, 2739 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL.To offer words of comfort, please visit Jane's memorial page at