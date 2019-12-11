Home

HUMPHREY, JANE
Ocala - Jane Humphrey, 90, passed away peacefully at Estelle's Hospice House on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana to her parents, Dale and Chloe Clark and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee when she was an infant. Jane loved spending time with her husband and family. She enjoyed nature, combing the beaches for shells and hiking the Rocky Mountains. She was an avid reader, excellent seamstress and quilter. Jane will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Pete; brother, Paul; daughters, Terry, Tammy, and Peggy; grandsons, Kyle and Garrett (Krista); great-grandson, Greyson.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Marion County or the .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
