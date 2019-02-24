|
WOODROW, JANE OGREN
Jane Ogren Woodrow, 79, of Ocala passed away on February 14, 2019. She was born in Providence, RI on November 17, 1939. Jane graduated from North Kingstown High school in RI. On October 7, 1967 she married Robert Woodrow. In 1969, they moved to Margarte, FL. She worked as a secretary and a 2nd grade Teacher's Aide at Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale. They moved to Ocala in 2005.
She enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a member of the Pioneer Garden Club in Ocala, FL.
Jane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob (Woody) Woodrow; daughter, Michelle Rosenberg (Jules); son, Rob Woodrow; grandson, Cole Rosenberg; brothers, John Ogren (Rebi) and Roger Ogren (Linda).
She is preceded in death by her Parents Nels Ogren and Prudy Wood Ogren; and her Sister, Fran Brown.
Memorial Service will be held at Roberts's residence on April 13, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the in Jane's name.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019