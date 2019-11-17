Home

Janet A. Ashcraft Dittman


1936 - 2019
DITTMAN,
JANET A. ASHCRAFT
Janet A. Ashcraft Dittman, 83, of Ocala, FL, formally of Pine Bluff, AR was born on September 11, 1936 and passed away peacefully in Belleview, FL on November 10, 2019. Janet was widowed to Morris Dittman and mother to two children.
Janet was a tax auditor for The Internal Revenue Service for over 19 years before retiring in the late 1980's. After her retirement, she moved to 'On Top of the World' Community with her husband in Ocala. Janet traveled in her later years with her husband, Morrie, and children to various countries around the world.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie (Jody) Davidson, of Gravett, Arkansas; and son, Johnny (Debbie) McGhee, of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.
Janet will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
