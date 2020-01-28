Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
11311 SW 95th Circle
Ocala, FL
JANET BERRY STEVENS

JANET BERRY STEVENS Obituary
Janet Berry Stevens, died January 27, 2020, after a long battle with metastasized malignant melanoma. Mrs. Stevens was an accomplished, brilliant, loving woman, wife and mother. Mrs. Stevens touched the lives of all she encountered in so many positive ways.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda E.Stultz; brother, David P. Berry; grandsons and their wives, John and Mindi and Christopher and Jill Scerri of North Carolina; and her five beloved great-grandchildren.
Her family wishes to recognize Hospice for their undying love and service to her and her daughter, Linda.
Funeral service will be held at 11311 SW 95th Circle, Ocala, FL 34481, on January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Jan. 28, 2020
