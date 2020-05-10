LAMMERS,
JANET EDNA (OLDHAM)
Janet Edna Lammers (Oldham) entered into her heavenly home on May 3, 2020 following an extended illness. Born in Columbia, Missouri, she spent the first half of her life in Valparaiso, Indiana and the past 40 years in Silver Springs, Florida. Janet had a gentle spirit and irrepressible sense of humor that delighted all who knew her. She loved her church family at St. Joseph's of the Forest Mission where she played guitar and sang in the choir, along with writing and directing the cleverest Christmas plays the church had ever experienced.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dorothy and Kenneth Oldham.
She is survived by her husband, John Lammers; a daughter, Patricia Hanrahan; a son, William Hanrahan; a sister, Judith Rittenhouse; three stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
