|
|
HANKS, JANET LOUISE
Janet Louise Hanks, 87, of Ocala passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala. Janet was a native of Altoona, Pennsylvania and has lived in Florida and the Ocala area for many years. She attended school in St. Petersburg, FL, and obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse in the Tampa area.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, John and Bessie Ainsworth; step-father, George Smith; daughter, Linda Knowles; brothers, Leroy, John and Robert Ainsworth; and sister, Dorothy Whitstine.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Ralph Hanks of Ocala; son, Ralph Wayne Hanks of Altamonte Springs, FL; granddaughter, Charidy Wronski of Henderson, NV; and one great grandchild; niece, Patricia Norris (Steve) of Oxford, FL; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held beginning at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481. A funeral service will begin at 11:00AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the or Marion County Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019