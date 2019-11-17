|
TIMMINS, JANET
Janet Joy Maynard Timmins died to this life on November 13, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1923 to James G. and Laura Eaton Maynard in Des Moines, IA. She had one older brother, Thomas Garfield Maynard. The family lived in Beaverdale for all of her childhood and young adulthood. She attended Monroe Elementary School and Callanan Junior High and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1940. She was dedicated to the Lord as an infant and later confirmed in her own faith at First Federated Church in Beaverdale.
On April 17, 1942 Jan married Robert Charles Timmins. Only death parted them after 77 years of marriage. They were the parents of two daughters, four granddaughters and 14 great-grandchildren.
Although her primary occupation was making a loving home for her family, Jan was employed in defense work during World War II and as a secretary for Solar Aircraft, Des Moines Public Schools and Batten & Associates as her daughters grew up.
Jan was an enthusiastic volunteer, bowler, golfer, reader and gardener. She loved to travel, to work crossword puzzles and to make beautiful counted cross-stitch works of art that are treasured by her family. She taught three generations of children about the life cycle of monarch butterflies and how to nurture and release hundreds of that endangered species.
Jan and Bob have lived in Des Moines IA, Davenport IA, Tulsa OK, Elkhart IN, Grand Junction, CO and Ocala, FL. For 65 years they made their summer home at Woman Lake, MN where they welcomed generations of family and friends. A special memory is the celebration of Bob and Jan's 75th wedding anniversary at the lake in the summer of 2017.
Jan had a church home wherever she lived and belonged to Presbyterian or Methodist congregations. She and Bob loved their current church: Ocala West United Methodist Church in Ocala, FL. That church ministered to both of them lovingly during Jan's last illness.
Jan is survived by her devoted husband Bob; her daughter Sydney Timmins Coder of Urbandale; granddaughters and families: Shannon & David Heupel, Owen, Ella and Lydia; Melissa & Eric Dobbins, Will and Morgan Schipper; Kelsey Brandt, Sage and Calista Brandt and August Hancey; Laura & Buck Olsen, Max, Charlie, Zoe, Tate, Mia and Finn. She is also survived by her son-in-law John Hamman, her sisters-in-law Marilyn Argenta and Shirley Timmins, as well as two nephews and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tom, beloved daughter Leslie Timmins Campbell and son-in-law John Coder.
Jan's defining characteristic was her wonderful ability to make friends of all ages in all situations. Bob would joke that only she could go to the grocery store and come home with four new best friends. They made life-long friends wherever they lived. Her friends in the Woman Lake community were dear to her, especially the Coffee Club at Woman Lake Lodge. The family is grateful for the compassionate care she received at Kennybrook Village in Grimes; Jan even made friends there in her final days.
Jan was a dearly loved wife, mother and grandmommy to her family who will cherish the precious memories she created for them.
Visitation will be held from 4-6pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20 in the chapel at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Masonic Cemetery, all located in Des Moines. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019