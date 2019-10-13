|
|
WINTERROWD, JANETTE
Citra - Janette Winterrowd, 84, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 surrounded by family at home. She was born on July 9, 1935 in Caretta, West Virginia to Daniel and Dovie Brewster of West Virginia. She was a proud member of the Women's Axillary for her local .
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her son, Estel Dallas Nester, Jr. of Citra, FL; daughter, Velda Janette Calhoun of Green Acres, FL; sisters, Joann White of GA, Norma Goble (George), Sandra Ledford (Wilson) and Joyce Smith of NC; brother, Wayne Brewster (Wanda); and the love of her life, Mcray Hrabel of FL.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Countryside Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019