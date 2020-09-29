Jared Asa SempJared Asa Semp, born March 1, 1989 in Ocala, Florida to Robert W Semp and Michelle Maxine Heinrich Semp, passed away September 25, 2020 In Tampa, Florida.Jared grew up in Ocala, Florida and graduated from Vanguard's International Baccalaureate Program in 2007. In 2012 he graduated from USF in Tampa, Florida with a BA in Psychology. Jared practiced Fire Breathing, did sets for concerts, and enjoyed leather works. He was a kind soul always helping other people by giving and caring.Jared was preceded in death by an uncle, Mitchell Heinrich; grandfather, Lorenz Heinrich; grandmothers, Peggy Berger and Renee Heinrich.He is survived by both parents; brother, Joshua (Kristina) Semp; great aunt, Gertrude Heinrich; niece, Poppy Semp and a cousin, Casie Heinrich Ciatto and many other family members and many, many friends that will mourn his death.A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Temple B'nai Darom Cemetery located at the corner of Almond Road and Banyan Road, Ocala, Florida with Rabbi Howard Jaye officiating.To offer words of comfort and share condolences, please visit Jared's memorial page at