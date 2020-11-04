1/
Jared Culver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jared's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jared Culver
Jared Culver, 89, passed away on 10/14/20 at The Windsor of Ocala, where he resided briefly with his wife, Carol Culver, after living for decades in their Ocala, Florida home. Born on the kitchen table in Mecklenburg, NY, he was the son of Alton & Florence Culver; brother of Asa, Norman, Sarah, Calvin, and David (passed in infancy). He is survived by his loving wife, Carol and his children: Kimberlee, David, Kathleen, Philip-Henry, and Stephen; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Racquel, Bradley, Phillip-Henry Jr., Courtland, Charlotte, Peter-Thomas, Chatalaine, Teag, Brock and Gilchrist. He married Ellen Barnard, and later married Carol Heilmann.
Jared graduated from Trumansburg High School and Cornell University. He enjoyed playing the trumpet in the Big Red Band. He successfully ran the family farm, Agriculver Inc., along with his parents and siblings. They held meetings under trees, and he walked to work each day, across the bank of the pond. He was an avid gardener and expert marksman; In the late 90s he proudly built a shooting range in Ocala, now the Ocala Sportsman's Association. He loved to tell stories of innocent pranks played on the teacher in the one-room (elementary) schoolhouse in Mecklenburg, NY.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved