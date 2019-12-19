|
TEDDER, JARRETT RANDALL
Jarrett Randall Tedder, 20, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Summerfield, FL. He was handsome, funny, kindhearted, compassionate, caring, smart and athletic, but most of all, loved by so many.
Jarrett was a 2017 Honors Graduate of Forest High School, where he played baseball, and enjoyed the activities and opportunities with FFA, where he had leadership roles including Chapter President. He participated in the SE Youth Fair, raising hogs. During his Sophomore year, he was elected to show the Chapter steer while raising and showing his own during his Senior Year.
His participation in sports from a young age, with a particular skill in baseball, put him on travel teams for many years and built friendships that have endured. Soon, his Dad helped to grow his love and skill of fixing cars, golfing, hunting and fishing, spending many hours together in the pursuit of each adventure. While the knowledge of fixing cars was a necessity, and golfing and hunting were fun, Jarrett excelled in fishing. His knack for catching the 'big-uns' put him on the FHS Competition Fishing Team. He competed all over the south including the 2017 FL State Championship where his team placed 16th overall. This passion for fishing led him to create a video blog 'Tedder Fishing & Outdoors' where he would give tips on rods, reels, bait, and how to find and catch good fish, particularly bass.
Since HS, he had been working with his dad and (grand) paw in not only the family boat ramp and marine construction business, but specifically alongside his Dad doing home remodeling and other construction work. This was not just any job, building construction was a generational trade handed down from his great grandpa, Robert K. Tedder.
Jarrett loved his friends and trucks. Big trucks, loud trucks, tall trucks and those all lit up underneath. It was through this new hobby that he met so many of his current friends. Spending hours hanging out, muddin' at Hog Waller and spending time and money improving the rims, tires, transmission and whatever else he could turn a wrench on, to make his truck the best it could be.
The only thing he loved more was family. Through his life, his entire family worked tirelessly to encourage, support and love Jarrett. He and his sister, Becca, were best friends. His mother spent countless hours driving him to games, activities, and even sleeping by his side when illness from diabetes occurred. He was loved beyond measure.
His dad, Todd, wants everyone to know this: I always questioned myself on the way me and my wife, Heather, had raised our son in the 'right' way. Seeing all the outpouring of love and just how far reaching his positive influence was to those around him, confirms that we did right by him. I not only lost my only son, but also my right hand man, fishing buddy, golfing buddy, my working on vehicle partner and the list goes on and on. I feel so lost right now but SO thankful he was able to be at my side working everyday for the last 2.5 years, many fathers don't get that chance due to their child going off and/or living their lives. We will never have a chance to see him marry or have children, our loss is a wound that will never heal, but we take comfort that he no longer hurts, no longer is his body tormented by his diabetes, but now is completely healed and walking with his Lord and Savior above in heaven. SO SO proud of what he accomplished and how he positively affected those he met during his all too short life here, his legacy will live through all of our hearts. To all the friends he made through his life, you will always be welcome at our home and so very proud of how you have honored Jarrett Tedder with your acts of kindness and showing of support. Keep me and his mother Heather in your thoughts and prayers, we will absolutely need them in the days going forward. Thank you from the bottom of my broken heart.
Jarrett is survived by his parents, Todd R. and Heather Tedder; and sister, Becca, all of Summerfield, FL; paternal grandparents, Randall G. and Myra L. Tedder of Summerfield; maternal grandparents, Randy (Dianne) Killian of Edgewater and Roger (Debra) Jensen of Ocoee; aunts, Angie (Kerry) Crawford and Kari Tedder; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-8pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 E SS Blvd, Ocala, FL. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ocala. 2801 SE Maricamp Rd. There will be visitation immediately prior at 10am with Celebration of Life beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, his parents ask that donations be made in Jarrett's name to: Dream Offering at the Church @ The Springs. 5424 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019