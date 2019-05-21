Home

JAY WALTER FREET

JAY WALTER FREET Obituary
FREET, JAY WALTER
Ocala - Jay Walter Freet, 56, passed away May 18, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1963, in Marion, Indiana to Ray and Carolyn Freet. He was a heavy equipment operator for Glenn Counts.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Sr.; and brother, Ray Fleet, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elljean Kotcker; son, Gator Freet; daughter, Summer Freet; and mother, Carolyn.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019
