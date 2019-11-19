|
WILLIAMS, JEAN COMING
Jean Coming Williams took the final steps of her life's journey on Nov 15, 2019 at the Estelle's Hospice House.
Please join us in a celebrating a life well-lived on Wed. Nov 20th at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala FL. The family will gather at 11:30 and visitation for friends is from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with services beginning at 1:00 pm.
Jean was raised in Columbus, Ga and moved to Ocala, Fla in 1972 with her childhood sweetheart and husband Rick and their 2 children, Donna and Greg. Later in life, she was also blessed with having Lloyd Williams as her beloved husband. During her life, she was a successful banker and real estate agent. But it is her family that brought the light to her eyes and the joy of life to her heart. Jean's greatest joy came from her deep love and adoration of her children, Donna and Greg. Her grandson Cooper, who has been a blessing to her that only Grandmother's know. Always a good listener, she was able to take some of the sting of life and smooth out the edges, regardless of the magnitude, and always with humility. Her many friends enriched her life beyond measure, and she treasured each one of them in deep, meaningful ways that only her friends can know and understand.
Jean will be embraced in Heaven by her Mother Lucy, Father Jesse; sisters Hazel, LaRue, and Shirley and her brothers Charles, Gerald and Don.
She will long be loved and remembered by her children, Donna and Greg (Wife Karen), stepdaughter Susan (Husband Jerry), grandson Cooper, long term friend and sister-in-law JoAnn, and many treasured nieces and nephews... What a Blessing she was to all of our Lives.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019