Jean Estella Clark

Annapolis, MD - Jean Estella Clark, 92, of Annapolis Maryland, passed away on November 30, 2020. She just celebrated her 62nd Anniversary with her loving husband.

She was survived by her husband Charles H. Clark, sisters Shirley Elliker, Ethel Chenoweth, & she hosts a list of family & friends.



