Jean Frances Owen

Jean Frances Owen, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, and great mother passed away on November 30th 2020 in her home with her loving family.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Ocala.

Her favorite hobbies were bird watching, reading, playing games, watching baseball, and most of all going to Walt Disney World with her family as much as possible. She loved travelling to Pennsylvania to visit her daughter Susan, and her son-in-law Jeff.

She enjoyed talking to her best friend Gwen West every day, who she loved very much.

Jean worked at Red Lobster in Ocala, and loved her job where she had many friends that she loved. She retired after working 15 years.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Mona and George Schrenk of Golconda, Illinois, as well as her husband James Owens who retired from the U.S Navy.

Surviving her are her children Susan (Owen) Piscitelli, Son-in-law Jeff from Pennsylvania, Donna Owen, Sue Frances (Owen) Loomis, Son-in-law Steve, Her Grandchildren, Erica (Loomis) Hoopaugh, Trisha Loomis, Tiffany Loomis, and great granddaughter Chloe Hoopaugh of Moriston Florida, Sister-in-law Catherine Cook of Metropolis Illinois, and Cousin Betty Krupka of Bethlehem Pennsylvania.

Jean had awesome care from the hospice of Marion County's West Team.

A memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Marion County in remembrance of Jean Owen

Services provided by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, Florida.



