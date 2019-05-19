Home

STONE, JEAN KAREN WESLEY BEATTY
Jean Karen Wesley Beatty Stone, 64 years of age, passed on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Jean was born April 9, 1955 in Sarasota, Florida to Phyllis Wesley Petrides and the late Robert Wesley. She was the youngest of two children. Jean graduated from Sarasota High School in 1973. Jean married Wayne Beatty from 1978 to 1982 and was blessed with one child from this union, Ashley Beatty.
Jean then married Robert Stone from 1985 to 2002 and they were blessed with two children from this union, Katelin and Lea Stone. Jean lived in Ocala, Florida from 1992 to 2007 and worked as the Team Leader for the Centralized Scheduling Department at Munroe Regional Medical Center. Jean was a passionate culinary artist and loved to cook for her friends and family.
Jean survived by her mother, Phyllis; sister, Janet Wesley Jackson; her three daughters; nieces Erin and Alexis Jackson; and three grandsons, Stephen, Logan and Elliot.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019
