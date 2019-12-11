Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
irst Presbyterian Church in Ocala
511 SE 3rd St
Ocala, FL
JEANETTE BRYANT Obituary
BRYANT, JEANETTE
Jeanette Bryant, 83, of Ocala passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Jeanette was a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and moved to Ocala in 1958. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ocala for 61 years and a member of the Ocala Elks Lodge. Jeanette was also a previous member of the Beta Sigma Phi in Ocala. When she was working, she worked as a Realtor and bookkeeper. She loved spending her free time with her family.
Survivors include, Bobby (Deanne Kells) Bryant of Ocala, FL and Karen (John) McAleese of Buchanan, GA; grandchildren, Jonathan, James 'Jimmy,' Jason, Chris, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Montgomery, Shepard, and Izzic; brothers, Bobby, Edwin, James, and Ron; and several other family members and friends.
Predeceased by her parents, Allen and Mary Berryhill; and her sister, Marilyn.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on December 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Ocala, 511 SE 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34471. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave, Ocala, FL 34474. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
