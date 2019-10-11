|
SANFORD, JEANNE C. 'JEANNIE'(NEE OUELLETTE)
OCTOBER 26,1934 TO
OCTOBER 4, 2019
Jeanne C. (Ouellette) Sanford, aged 84, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.She was born on October 26, 1934, in North Attleborough, Massachusetts to Mary Lucinda (Ringuette) and Ernest Philipe Ouellette. She lived most of her life in Massachusetts, moving to Florida in 2006.
She is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Peter; daughter, Karen (Scott) Ogden; son, Bob (Janice) Gammons; son, Bill (Amanda) Spittell; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Lena; and brother, Roland.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Valerie; grandson, Jamie; sisters, Edna, Alice, Anita, Bertha, and Lil; and brothers, Ovila, Edmund, Albert, and Francis.
Over the years, she had many hobbies including playing cards, bowling, Scrabble, crocheting, cooking and entertaining, and bingo and casino slots. She was a wonderful caretaker to cats Frosty and Sox, who were very special to her. The New England Patriots football team roused lots of cheers and jeers from her.
A memorial service will be held in Massachusetts on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019