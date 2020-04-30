|
|
WINSLOW, JEANNE T.
Jeanne T. Winslow of Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield, Florida passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020. Jeanne was born in the Bronx, NY in 1938, daughter of Olga and John McGuinness. She was fortunate to have John Reilly as her stepfather since her high school years.
Jeanne is predeceased by her brother, John and husband, Ralph.
Jeanne is survived by four children, Tina, Ralph, Mark, and Eric, raised on Long Island, NY. She is also survived by three daughters-in-law, Edel, Monika, and Maribeth; seven grandchildren, Alex, Laura, Christopher, Ingamar, Gabriella, Lisa, and Anna; and her nephew, John McGuinness.
Jeanne enjoyed traveling, theater and dining out. She stayed active in New York, enjoying the Long Island beaches, proximity to NYC, and Jazzercise with her friends. She often went spelunking, rock climbing, and hiking in upstate NY, and white-water rafted on the Colorado and Gauley Rivers. She delighted in her retirement years at Spruce Creek, adventuring with the travel club and enjoying the friendship and support of the billiard and mahjong communities.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to World Wildlife Fund in Jeanne's name.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020